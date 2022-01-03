Will, a 20-month-old Sable Marten rabbit, was brought to The York RSPCA after his previous owners could no longer keep him.

He was admitted along with his sister. Unfortunately, neither Will or Grace were neutered, so the inevitable happened - and Will became the proud father to 10 healthy babies.

Sadly this meant staff had to separate him from his little family.

Staff have found Will, who has now been neutered, to be an adventurous rabbit who likes to investigate new things.

He loves lots of new enrichment toys to keep him entertained. He is an active and playful rabbit who keeps the staff at the centre entertained with his quirky antics.

When he is very happy Will likes to run around binkying(making twisting leaps in the air) and showing off to the staff. This is another good reason why he will require plenty of space for his living and exercise accommodation.

RSPCA staff have noticed that Will is missing the company of another rabbit so they are looking for adopters who already have a spayed female rabbit who he can bond and grow old with.

As chilled out and relaxed as Will is, he does have quite an independent side to him and when he is in the mood he does like to have time out and can be a little on the grumpy side if he is disturbed.

Staff say he likes his routine so potential adopters will need to understand this if they would like to adopt him.

Will absolutely loves veg time, it is probably his most favourite part of the day with greens being what he loves the best.

In the right home Will would make a wonderful addition to the family.

Will's accommodation would need to be a minimum hutch of 6 feet with an 8-foot run attached to the hutch. But the staff always say the bigger the better - and a happier rabbit. Unfortunately smaller accommodation will not be accepted.