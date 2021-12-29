Organisers of a campaign that has enabled many people to get online for the first time are appealing for more donations of tech to help others.

Reboot North Yorkshire; which was launched in 2021, takes in laptop computers, mobile phones and other devices which are no longer needed, and refurbishes them before they are distributed to those in need.

The scheme which also takes in items such as tablets, webcams, keyboards, chargers and data dongles, has helped many people, including school pupils and pensioners, establish the internet links that have helped them through the isolation of the pandemic.

The need still exists but the stockpile of available devices has diminished, prompting a fresh call for more donations.

Pre-pandemic, around 30 per cent of North Yorkshire’s population had no, or limited, internet use.

Reboot North Yorkshire is a collaborative project led by the county council, involving a wide range of partners across the county, including libraries, schools, businesses, charities and volunteers.

Cllr David Chance, North Yorkshire’s executive member for stronger communities, said: “Reboot North Yorkshire has been a tremendous success and has provided vital links, which some people would not otherwise have had.

“The generosity of residents and businesses has meant we have been able to refurbish and distribute devices through the year, but now there is a need for more.

“Some people may find themselves with a computer upgrade at Christmas and this would be an ideal opportunity to put old devices to a very good use,” he added.

Machines are refurbished by experts and hard drives are wiped of personal material, meaning there are no security issues with passing computers on.

They can be dropped off at local libraries that are participating in the scheme and will end up with those who need them most.

It is now easier for people to donate devices, through drop-off points around the county.

Since the scheme was launched, 625 computers, smartphones and other devices have been donated through Reboot to socially-isolated individuals.

Of those, 200 have gone for use by school pupils who have had periods of working from home during lockdowns.

Another 425 have been distributed to people identified as socially isolated, allowing them an opportunity to keep in touch with family, friends and other groups which offer support.

Cllr Chance said: “The period of lockdowns may be over, but the pandemic is still very much with us and life is not yet back to normal.

“There is still a need and with more help from North Yorkshire’s communities, we can continue with this help."

Residents can find the nearest drop-off donation point to them by visiting the rebootny.co.uk website