WHO remembers York's "yellow mixture"- the "cure all" substance that parents gave to babies for a variety of ailments?

Recollections of the product sparked memories among members of our nostalgia group on Facebook (Why We Love York - Memories).

Janet Delap recalled how: "Yellow mixture, cured every know baby ailment!".

And David C Poole replied by posting an advert from 1973 for the product.

David told us: "Charles Croskell was the original chemist and on his death Coverdales carried it on."

The advert's headline reads 'Famous York Product Saved from Extinction' next to a drawing of a bottle with 'Croskell's Yellow Mixture'.

The advert says: "For nearly 150 years, mothers in York and District have relied on Croskell's Yellow Mixture to soothe their babies and young children through the teething period and for the relief of minor ailments of infancy; indeed each generation has passed on to the next the knowledge that you yourself benefited from Croskell's in your early years.

"When the Parliament Street Chemists who made Croskell's since 1832 ceased trading recently, it seemed that Croskell's would be seen no more. Since then, continuing demand has led to the formation of Croskell's Yellow Mixture Co. in York, which has taken over the proprietary rights of the product and it is available again at all chemists in the area for the benefit of today's babies and young children."

