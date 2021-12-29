PEOPLE in York have been urged to recycle their Christmas tree in aid of charity.
Residents can recycle their Christmas tree at the Tesco in Askham Bar, Tadcaster Road, on Saturday and Sunday, January 8 and 9, between 10am and 4pm.
Those who attend should take their tree to near the supermarket's recycling area.
Only real trees can be recycled under the scheme and all decorations must be removed from the tree.
To conform with Covid protocols, event volunteers will remove the tree from the person's car boot.
People will be able to drop-off their tree at the supermarket for a £5 donation to charity. The tree will then be recycled and turned into compost.
New for this year's event, there will also be offering a collection service. For a donation of £10 for each tree, event organisers will come to resident's homes and collect their tree.
The service will see York Round Table team up with the City of York Council and YorWaste.
Last year's Christmas tree recycling session raised more than £750 for charity.
All proceeds will go to Menfulness, the men's mental health charity.
Go to yorkroundtable.co.uk/events/christmas-tree-collection-drop-off-2022 to book a home collection of a Christmas tree by the Monday, January 3, 2022 deadline.
