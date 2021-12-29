A NEW superstore has opened at a popular shopping park in East Yorkshire.

Dunelm has become the new anchor operator at the Flemingate centre in Beverley after taking over a 41,000 sq ft former Debenhams department store.

The homewares retailer has taken a 10-year lease on the two-storey unit to bring its new multi-department superstore format to the centre. The store opened just before Christmas, creating 40 jobs.

Store manager Stuart Welburn, left, and David Donkin, Wykeland Group property director, at the new Dunelm at the Flemingate centre in Beverley.

Dunelm’s arrival is a further boost to Flemingate, which is owned and operated by Hull-based property developer Wykeland Group, following a series of other recent openings.

Wykeland property director David Donkin said: “Dunelm taking over this unit, and in doing so becoming the new anchor tenant, is testament to the strength of the centre and the vitality of Beverley as a retail marketplace.

“Flemingate is now almost fully let, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, meaning it offers greater choice, variety and an even better experience for customers than ever before.”

The new store is the latest addition to Dunelm’s network of more than 170 outlets across the country. The store also features a Dunelm’s own Pausa coffee shop, serving freshly-ground Arabica coffee and a range of sandwiches, cakes and treats.

Store manager Stuart Welburn said: “We’re really excited to open our new superstore and welcome so many happy shoppers.

“The store offers all the latest Dunelm concepts and new products and is a fantastic addition to the retail offer at Flemingate.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be here, providing customers will an exceptional shopping experience in this thriving location.”

Flemingate opened in 2015 as Beverley’s largest ever regeneration scheme, featuring a mix of national retail and leisure brands and local independents.

It also includes East Riding College’s Beverley campus, an 80-bed Premier Inn hotel, six-screen Parkway digital cinema and 130 homes.

The Debenhams store at Flemingate shut in May 2021 as part of a national closure programme after the department store group went into administration.