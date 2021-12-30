CUSTOMERS for a York-based bus firm have helped to raise £1,000 to support a local food bank to help struggling households over the festive period.
Donations from texts First York's to a special number reached £440 together, with over £500 raised by the company's employees.
The money is being used by York Foodbank to provide vouchers for use in supermarkets to buy fresh goods, which the charity cannot supply.
Adam Raffell, foodbank manager, said: “We’re so thankful to First York for highlighting the issues that low-income families face this Christmas with our campaign to provide dignity and choice to those referred for help at York Foodbank, by giving them a gift card to spend on fresh items.”
A number of people are also using a travel service arranged with First York and York Foodbank to get to important welfare and advice sessions held at its centres around the city - and the charity expects this will grow into the New Year.
The bus operator has also provided discounted fares to attend meetings with specialist advisors in money management, homelessness, hardship, loneliness and understanding benefits. The tickets can also be used for emergency food collections for people self-isolating due to Covid.
"We are hugely grateful for the support of First York in ensuring that clients, many of whom may struggle with viable transport options, can access a foodbank session and safely transport their bags home", added Mr Raffell.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.