FREE online classes start in the new year designed to help people with ambitions to become self employed.
The classes are funded by the European Social Fund (ESF), meaning there is no charge, but applicants must be aged 18 or over, of UK or EC nationality, and be unemployed or economically inactive, for example, retired.
They will be delivered by Training for Employment, Yorkshire, C.I.C., a Selby-based organisation, with workshops focussing on business planning, marketing and selling, social media, cash-flow, profit and loss, accounts and taxation.
All learning materials will be provided. Participants must commit to join a total of six two-hour classes delivered over Zoom. The first class on the new course is set to begin on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Since 2011, Training for Employment has helped hundreds of individuals to learn about self-employment. Many have gone on to start successful businesses in a range of industries, from health and beauty to craft-making, sports and fitness coaching, gardening, window cleaning and mobile phone app creation.
For more information, or to enrol on the course, phone or text 07983 457 482 or email john@trainingforemploymentyorkshire.com
