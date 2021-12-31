A planned Thai restaurant in a historic part of York is joining the Covid-fuelled trend for outdoor dining.
Rosa’s Thai is on its way to the former home of Joe’s Kitchen at 1-3 Coney Street and has gained planning approval to have three tables and six chairs outside.
Refurbishment and redecoration work is already underway and the new venue has said it plans to open in early 2022.
A report by planners at York City Council says the outside licensed area would be enclosed by barriers fixed between upright poles, which they said “would result in an intrusive addition” and “fail to preserve the setting of the host building.”
But their report noted no public comment on the application and it would be in small scale.
Other pavement cafes also existed nearby “under the relaxation of regulations due to the coronavirus situation. They included in St Helens Square at Harkers wine bar and at Carluccios and The Ivy restaurants.
Their recommendation concluded: “In view of this, and the presence of a considerable number of other drinking and eating establishments that operate in the evening in the locality, it is considered that the principle of the proposed use is acceptable.”
