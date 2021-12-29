POLICE have released CCTV footage of a person they would like to speak to after a man was punched in the face inside a bar in a North Yorkshire town.
The incident happened at the Manahatta bar in Harrogate between 11.30pm on Friday December 3 and 1am on Saturday December 4 - and involved the suspect punching the victim a number of times to the face whilst inside the bar.
North Yorkshire Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the male in the image, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Dryden or email leon.dryden@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210254998 when passing on information
