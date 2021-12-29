ONE of York's leading restaurants looks set to expand under plans before the council.

Skosh, at 98 Micklegate, is seeking planning permission to expand to the neighbouring property at number 96 - formerly Coles Solicitors.

Under the plan, the restaurant entrance would move to number 96 Micklegate and the two properties would be connected at various points inside.

A larger waiting area would be created, potentially with a bar.

In the basement of number 96, a new lounge would be constructed offering a private dining space.

Staff and customer toilets would be moved.

The proposals are revealed in the design and access statement prepared by Vincent Brown on behalf of Skosh chef/owner Neil Bentinck.

The statement reads: "The key aim is to increase the number of covers and provide a wider variety of spaces including a lounge and private dining to enhance the business offering."

The restaurant has won many plaudits since it opened in 2016, including the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand and was ranked number 18 in the National Restaurant Awards this year.

The statement says: "Skosh has gone from strength to strength gaining not only awards but rave reviews and consistently high levels of custom."

The expansion would create eight new jobs - in addition to its 15 current employees.

Under the expansion plans, the existing toilet block - currently at the rear of Skosh - would be moved to allow the kitchen to expand across into number 96, linking both buildings.

Skosh has an open-plan working kitchen where diners can see chefs at work and the aim is to have this feature retained.

The plans also seek to improve the appearance of the frontage of number 96 so it ties in with existing neighbours, Skosh and The Falcon Tap at number 94.

To read the full planning application - ref 21/02539/FUL - planningaccess.york.gov.uk