POLICE are appealing for the public's help to locate a family member of a York man who was found dead last week.
Derrick Matthews, 62, was sadly found dead on Saturday December 18 at the Changing Lives centre in Union Terrace in York.
There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, North Yorkshire Police said.
Next of kin details held at the time were for Derrick’s brother who resided in Essex. Enquiries were made to try and contact this man, but were unsuccessful.
Police are now trying to trace the brother or other known next of kin of Mr Matthews.
If the brother of Derrick Matthews or anyone with further information can make contact, email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact the Coroner’s Office on 01609 643614.
