THE number of patients with Covid at York and Scarborough hospitals has soared over the Christmas holidays - but there are still none needing intensive care.
And some of those who have Covid are thought to be 'incidental' cases, in which they have come into hospital for ailments other than the coronavirus and then tested positive on admission.
Nationally, experts have calculated that about three in ten Covid patients may currently be incidentals.
The figures on inpatient numbers were published today by York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - the first such data to emerge since Christmas Eve.
They show that the total number of patients with Covid has risen from 46 on December 24 to 60 today, an increase which appears to reflect the soaring number of Covid cases in the community.
Over that period, a total of 17 Covid patients were discharged.
There were no patients in ICU on Christmas Eve and none today - a stark contrast to almost the entire epidemic, during which there have always been a number of Covid patients requiring intensive care.
The reduction in the need for intensive care may reflect a growing belief that Omicron, now the dominant variant, causes milder illness than previous variants.
