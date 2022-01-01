A FORMER working farm in the heart of a North Yorkshire village is being transformed into five barn conversions.

York-based property developer, NuSpace Homes, has launched the new development in Green Hammerton, west of York.

Already proving popular with young couples, families and retirees, Elm Cottage Farm is a development of two, three and four-bedroom, semi-detached and detached converted barns.

They are being sympathetically built to remain in keeping with their individual, historic character and features, while reflecting NuSpace’s contemporary styling.

Situated off the A59 between York and Harrogate, Green Hammerton offers a semi-rural lifestyle and good travel links with the A1(M) and Cattal railway station within a five-minute drive.

Tucked away on the village green, Elm Cottage Farm has views of open countryside and is close to local amenities including the Bay Horse Inn.

Each property includes open plan kitchen and living areas, integrated utilities, large, landscaped rear and front gardens and dedicated parking.

NuSpace Homes has recently welcomed sales director, George Hampshire, to the business, who said: “This is a unique opportunity to purchase a stunning barn conversion in an idyllic semi-rural location that offers a relaxed lifestyle and great travel links to nearby cities. We are thrilled with the high levels of interest that we are already receiving from potential buyers.”

NuSpace Homes specialise in building high-quality, contemporary developments across Yorkshire.

They are also set to launch a development of three and four-bedroom homes in the village of Eckington near Sheffield early in the new year.

The properties at Elm Cottage Farm are being marketed by Carter Jonas with prices starting at £425,000.

Simon Wright, partner at Carter Jonas, said: “It is a real pleasure to be selling such a unique site which offers luxurious accommodation within a peaceful and picturesque location. We are confident that these properties will prove popular with a wide range of buyers looking to enjoy the much sought-after village lifestyle.”

This is the latest development plan for Green Hammerton where Avant Homes Yorkshire is also forging ahead with plans to build a £21.5m development of 80 homes.

The company bought 14.47-acres of land in Green Hammerton, and secured planning approval from Harrogate Borough Council in March 2021 for its new site, Ambretone Park,

This will include three and four-bedroom homes across eight of Avant Homes’ designs.

About 32 of the 80 new-builds will be designated as affordable housing across one, two and three-bedroom properties.

The first residents are expected to move into their new homes in spring 2022 with the total project taking about two-and-a-half years.