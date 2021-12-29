People in England can now book PCR tests at walk-in and drive-in centres.

The UK Government has updated its website to say that PCR tests are now available at walk-in and drive-through centres but there are still no home tests.

The news comes as pharmacies have revealed a “huge” problem due to a lack of lateral flow tests.

The chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies has said patients are often unable to find the Covid-19 tests in pharmacies because of low and “inconsistent” supplies.

An essential worker at a Covid testing centre. Credit: PA

Leyla Hannbeck added that the current daily influx of 900,000 tests has not been meeting the high demand.

PCR tests are now available in England

According to the Government website, there are now PCR tests available in England.

The booking site shows some availability across every English region but it still experiencing some shortages across some counties like Derbyshire, Hartlepool, Bath and more.

There are also very few to no PCR tests available in Northern Ireland according to the site.

PCR test kits which are posted to people’s homes, usually arriving the following day, are unavailable for both the public and essential workers, the website says.

PCR tests in Scotland and Wales

The site also reports there are PCR tests available in Scotland.

It also notes that there are tests available across all regions in Wales.

Where can I get lateral flow tests?





Although lateral flow tests are not currently available to order, you can pick them up in person from various locations. These include: