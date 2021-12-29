YORK is set for a dry and mild New Year’s Eve and next few days, according to the forecast.
The big moment at midnight on New Year’s Eve is set to see temperatures reach 10C and dry in the city, the Met Office forecast.
The daytime on New Year’s Eve, which is this Friday, will produce a mostly cloudy day with a brief spell of sunshine at 9am, as the mercury reaches a high of 13C.
The first day of 2022 this Saturday will again be mild for the time of year and dry with a spell of sunshine between noon and 6pm.
The weather will be perfect for a New Year’s Day walk to shake off the cobwebs of the celebrations the night before, as temperatures reach a high of 13C.
This Sunday (January 2) will be another dry and mild day with temperatures reaching 13c.
The New Year’s Bank Holiday weekend will conclude with dry and cloudy conditions but a slightly cooler day, with 9C the high for York.
Meanwhile, today and tomorrow will both be dry and cloudy days, with temperatures reaching a high of 13C on both days.
