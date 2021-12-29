A MAN was punched and kicked during an assault in a North Yorkshire town - and police are appealing for information on the incident.

The assault happened in Hornbeam Park Avenue in Harrogate between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Saturday December 18, when two men were arguing in the street and one of them assaulted the other by punching and kicking him.

There were no serious injuries, but the victim was left feeling extremely shaken following the incident, North Yorkshire Police said.

No arrests have been made at this time as the suspect is currently unknown to the force. Police are requesting the public's assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The suspect male is described as aged between 19-23 years old, approximately 6ft- 6ft 2” and he has short brown hair. He was wearing gym wear, a fitted red t-shirt and black shorts. The male was also driving a grey Vauxhall hatchback.

"Police are also keen to speak to a male who was seen recording the incident from a red Ford Fiesta or a Vauxhall Corsa who appeared to be in company with the suspect male."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 200 Deacon. You can also email adam.deacon2@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210263414 when passing on information.