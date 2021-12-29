HERE are the latest death notices from The Press.

Our thoughts are with the families and friends and this sad time.

George Quill

Marion and family are sad to announce the death of George on December 14, aged 88 years. Loving and loved husband, dad to Malcolm, David, Ian, Michael and Janette, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Much loved by all his extended family. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday January 5 at 3pm. Family flowers only please. A plate for donations to support cancer research UK and the British Lung Foundation. Inquiries to Co-op Funeral care Haxby 01904 760086.

Michael ( Mick) Mead

Michael (Mick) died on 5th December aged 88 years, suddenly but peacefully in York Hospital. Much loved husband of the late Evelyn and loving dad of Beverley, Catherine, Stephen and Allison and a wonderful grandad, great-grandad and father-in-law. Funeral service to take place at St Oswald's Church, Fulford, on Wednesday 5th January at 2.30pm, followed by cremation at York. Family flowers only please, donations may be given to Macmillan Nurses and St. Oswald's Church, a plate will be provided at church. All inquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 624 320.

Adrian Richard Robson

Adrian peacefully passed on 8th December 2021, aged 60 years. Much loved son to the late Bernard and Catherine. Brother to Glenn, Wade and Gail. Uncle to Luke and Zoe, Jessica and James. Great-uncle to Alfie. Funeral service to be held at English Martyrs Church on Monday 17th January at 11am, followed by a burial at Fulford Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Dog's Trust, a plate will be provided at the service. All inquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors Tel: 01904 624320

Mary Hammond

Mary peacefully passed on 9th December in the presence of her loving family, aged 91 years. Much loved wife to the late Tony. Cherished mum to Sue, Pete, Steve and Rachel. Special 'Elderbug' to many. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Wednesday 12th January at 11.20am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation. The family would like to say their special thanks to Ouse View Care Home staff for their excellent care towards Mary. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors Tel: 01904 624320.

Moira Gwendoline Meadows

Moira Gwendoline sadly passed at York Hospital on Monday, 13th December, aged 84 years. A loving wife to the late Raymond and a devoted mother to Jon and Ben. A loving grandmother to Thomas, William and Elliot. A good friend to many. Service to be held at York Crematorium on Wednesday, 5th January at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Moira's memory to The Stroke Association and York Against Cancer. All inquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors on 01904 654460.

Wendy Johnson

Wendy (nee Elliott) passed away at home on 17th December, aged 75 years. Much loved wife of David, beloved mum of Elaine and Nick and a dearly loved grandma, great-grandma, sister and auntie. Funeral Service to be held at York Crematorium on Thursday 30th December at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be given for Cancer Research UK and The British Heart Foundation at the service. Inquiries to Darley Funeral Directors, Huntington Tel; 01904 622746.

David Frank

David Passed away peacefully at home on 20th December. A much loved husband, father and grandad to Judith, Tom, Josie, Harvey, Max and Fionnan. Funeral service to be held at Mowthorpe Garden of Rest in Terrington on Wednesday 5th January at 1pm. Family flowers only please. All inquiries to JG Fielder and Son - Tel. 01904 654460.

Vincent (Vince) Milnes

Vince sadly passed away 12th December at home. Loving father of Lee, Mandy and Wayne. Funeral to be held at York Crematorium on 6th January at 14.20. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of British Heart Foundation.

Eileen Harker

Eileen peacefully passed in the presence of her loving family on 14th December, aged 91 years. Much loved wife to the late Peter. Special mum to David, mother-in-law to Deborah and grandma to Scott. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Friday 7th January at 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Salvation Army, a donation box will be provided at the service. All inquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors Tel: 01904 624 320.

Alan Joseph Campy

Alan sadly passed away on Thursday 9th December. Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Funeral to be held at York Crematorium on Thursday 6th January at 11am. Will be sadly missed by all.