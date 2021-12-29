A MAN has suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a North Yorkshire town.
At around 9am yesterday (December 28), a beige coloured Renault Scenic collided with a pedestrian outside the Waitrose store in Station Parade in Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and initially treated the pedestrian, a man in his seventies, before he was taken to hospital. The injuries the man suffered are described as serious but not life threatening.
Station parade in Harrogate was closed for several hours to allow officers to investigate the collision. The cordon was lifted just before 1pm.
Officers now need to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who stopped to assist, to contact them.
Information can be provided to the force by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for TC 428 Bainbridge or by emailing emma.bainbridge@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210268520 when providing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.