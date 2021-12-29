In the second part of our review of the year, STEPHEN LEWIS looks at how the appalling murder of a yopuing woman from York sparked a national debate about women's safety - and trust in the police

COVID may have dominated the news headlines this year. But the appalling murder of a young York woman by a man - a serving policeman - that she should have been able to trust prompted an anguished national debate about women’s safety, and trust in the police.

Sarah Everard, who was from York but living in London, went missing after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham at about 9pm on Wednesday, March 3, to walk home.

Three days later, the Metropolitan Police raised the alarm, saying it was ‘totally out of character’ for the 33-year-old marketing executive not to have been in contact with family and friends.

Camera footage of Sarah walking home was released, and sniffer dogs were used to search gardens on her route home. But it was not until March 10 that her body was discovered, in woodland near Ashford, Kent.

By then, Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens had already been arrested in connection with Sarah’s disappearance. He was subsequently charged with her kidnap and murder.

A ‘Vigil for Sarah’ planned outside York Minster on March 13 was officially called off because of Covid - but dozens of people turned up nevertheless. One woman, who gave her name as Charmine, said: “I know there is a pandemic on, but violence against women has been going on for years.”

A much larger vigil for Sarah held on Clapham Common in London the same day resulted in four arrests for breaches of Covid-19 regulations, further undermining trust in the Metropolitan Police.

During Couzens’ trial in September, appalling details emerged of how he had used his police warrant card to falsely arrest Sarah, citing breach of Covid regulations. He then handcuffed her and drove her to a secluded rural area in Kent where he raped and murdered her. The revelations sparked anguished national debate about trust in the police - and the safety of women.

In York, the Civic Trust launched a debate on how safe streets are for women. Trust board member Elizabeth Heaps said: “All the women I know, all our lives, have been looking over our shoulders when out on our own.”

North Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Philip Allott was forced to resign after telling Radio York that ‘women...need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested’.

Couzens was given a whole-life prison sentence for Sarah’s kidnap, rape and murder. He is expected to appeal against the length of his sentence.

Another young York woman was also at the centre of a major police operation this year. In August, detectives investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of York chef Claudia Lawrence 12 years ago began searching gravel pits at Sand Hutton, near York. The searches ended almost two weeks later with police admitting ‘nothing of obvious significance’ had been found.

Claudia’s father Peter died in February without ever knowing what happened to his daughter.