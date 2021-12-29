EMERGENCY services were called in to free a woman from a car.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 1.43pm yesterday (December 28) to reports of a woman in difficultly Eshton, Skipton.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Skipton responded to reports of a woman with her hand trapped in the chair mechanism of a car.
"They were able to use tools to release her in the end."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.