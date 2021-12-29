EMERGENCY services were called in to free a woman from a car.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 1.43pm yesterday (December 28) to reports of a woman in difficultly Eshton, Skipton.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Skipton responded to reports of a woman with her hand trapped in the chair mechanism of a car.

"They were able to use tools to release her in the end."