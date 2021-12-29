A CAMPAIGN targeting violence against women and girls is underway in pubs bars in York and North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say Ask for Angela is an initiative designed to prevent and reduce sexual violence and vulnerability. It’s aimed at people who are on a date, or who have met someone new at a licensed venue, and feel unsafe due to that person’s behaviour.

A police spokesman said: "Thanks to the partnership work between the police, councils and licensed premises, staff members at these venues are fully aware of the initiative. Once alerted, they will do all they can to separate the concerned person from the individual who is making them fear for their safety.

"Staff members will then help the person to leave safely and discreetly by calling a taxi, or waiting with them while a family member or friend picks them up."

Ask for ‘Angela’ was first rolled-out across North Yorkshire three years ago. With violence against women and girls rightly at the forefront of people’s minds right now, its role has never been more important in our collective effort to increase safety and the feeling of safety.

Here's how to report incidents and where to find advice and support:

If you have been assaulted or are fearful for your safety, always call 999 for an emergency response.

If you are not in immediate danger, you can contact North Yorkshire Police using the non-emergency number 101 or by making a report via the website. Specially-trained officers are available to support you.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report via the Crimestoppers website.

Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire: the Supporting Victims service will provide support for anyone affected by crime.

They are able to provide a wide range of support tailored to your individual needs, including immediate practical support and referral onto emotional and therapeutic support services such as counselling.

Call 01609 643100 (Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm) or search 'Supporting Victims North Yorkshire' online.

IDAS – Independent Domestic Abuse Service: Victims of domestic abuse can contact IDAS via their helpline number: 0300 110 110 or the national 24/7 helpline on 0808 2000 247.