A CYCLIST was injured in a crash with a car.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 2.09pm today to reports of an accident in Wykeham, Scarborough.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a bicycle.
"Crews assisted the cyclist with first aid prior to the air ambulance arriving.
"The incident was left with police, highways and ambulance staff."
