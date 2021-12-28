Another 563 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours according to the latest Government figures.
That brings the total new cases in York to 2,793 in the last seven days.
There have been no new reports of deaths in the city.
In the UK, there have been 129,471 new cases of Covid reported in the last 24 hours, of which 12,378 were in Wales.
There were no figures for Scotland or Northern Ireland.
