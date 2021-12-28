A 19-YEAR-OLD got an unwelcome Christmas present of a driving ban from York magistrates.
Samuel Morgan was appearing before the court because he had been caught riding an e-scooter after drinking through York city centre.
The court heard he was nearly three times the legal drink drive limit as he rode along Piccadilly on November 17.
He failed a breath test which gave a reading of 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol.
Morgain, of Stortford Road, Clavering, Essex, pleaded guilty to drink riding an e-scooter.
He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
He was disqualified from driving any vehicle on the roads for 18 months. He was given the chance to reduce the ban for 18 weeks by taking an approved drink drivers rehabilitation course at his own expense.
