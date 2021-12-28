RESIDENTS at a North Yorkshire care home had plenty of chocolates and biscuits for Christmas, thanks to their local supermarket.
Morrisons at Boroughbridge donated a Christmas hamper to Boroughbridge Manor in the town.
Neil Todd, general manager at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, said: “It was such a kind gesture for the local Community Champions to donate the beautiful hamper. We are grateful for such kind people in the community who always help putting big smiles on our resident’s faces!
"We are welcoming new residents into our homes to ensure that we are there for those that need care and support, and have a very clear protocols that must be met including a transition period into our home to help keep everyone safe.
The hamper was donated through the supermarket chain's national community champion scheme under which each of its stores has a person who organises fund raising and arranges donations to organisations and causes in its local community.
