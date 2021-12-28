ALL tenants at Selby Business Centre will have to find alternative premises after the town's district council bought the premises.
The local authority says the site is key to its plans to regenerate the area with the Selby Station Gateway project.
The purchase makes it possible to create a new plaza, linking the railway station to Selby Park and the town centre.
The centre's eight tenants will be able to stay there until they can move to new premises with the help of council officers with specialist skills.
Cllr David Buckle, the council's lead for communities and economic development, said: “The purchase of the Business Centre is a very significant step forwards in bringing the Gateway scheme to fruition and it will help ensure Selby continues to thrive by making the town centre more attractive to both residents and visitors.
“The council understands this period may bring uncertainty for businesses based there and the authority will be working closely with them to identify suitable alternative premises elsewhere in the area.
“Selby District Council values the contribution they make to the economy and is determined to do everything possible to make their futures as secure as possible."
