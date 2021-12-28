York should not see the New Year in with the traditional city centre gatherings, police and public health officers urging.

Sharon Stoltz, director of public health at City of York Council, said“I know this will be a difficult message for many people in York who may have had plans to celebrate the New Year with large groups of family and friends.

"But with cases of Covid increasing so rapidly across the city we are asking you to be cautious and bring in the New Year quietly with only those people who are the most important to you."

The latest Covid figures show that York has one of the highest infection rates in the country.

"My hope is that we can start 2022 on a positive note so please take some simple measures to keep yourself and others safe. Take a symptom free lateral flow test before you meet, make sure the space you are meeting in is well ventilated and catch any coughs or sneezes in a tissue disposing of it straight away in the bin. Remember to wash your hands regularly.”

Superintendent Mike Walker of North Yorkshire Police, said: “While there are no powers to prevent such events going ahead, we fully support the public health advice that mass gatherings should not go ahead on New Year’s Eve. We know people will be disappointed, but it is absolutely the right thing to do to help limit the spread of the new variant. The sooner the virus stops spreading, the sooner we can get back to normal. Something we all want very much. Thank you to everyone who continues to adhere to the current rules around the wearing face coverings and self isolation.”