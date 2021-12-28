A car was stolen, on average, every 11 minutes during 2021 but what cars were they stealing?

On two ends of the scale, it’s Ford Fiestas and Range Rovers dominating the top 10 list of most stolen cars in 2021, according to DVLA data.

The stats, analysed by car leasing comparison website LeaseLoco, also revealed the Mitsubishi Outlander came out as the most stolen car in the plug-in category.

Up to November 30 this year, the police reported a whopping 43,603 stolen cars to the DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency).

The number of cars stolen in 2021 is likely to top the 46,876 registered during 2020 but will be significantly less than the 58,642 pinched during 2019, pre-pandemic.

Have you seen this White Ford Fiesta ST-2 reg E014DVG? Stolen between 18 – 20th Dec from Braintree. If you have seen this vehicle or have any info about where it is, please go to https://t.co/15rinOnT6A to find out how you can let us know. Quote 42/294537/21 @EPBraintree pic.twitter.com/WelOpHuT9h — Essex Police SVIU (@essex_sviu) December 21, 2021

DVLA data shows the Ford Fiesta Zetec is the most stolen car in 2021 with the Zetec turbo model also appearing in eighth position. In fact, seven of the top eight most stolen cars are Fiestas.

The only other makes and models to appear in the table are the Range Rover Sport HSE, Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic and the BMW 520D.

When it comes to plug-ins, the police reporting 2,279 stolen vehicles to the DVLA with the Mitsubishi Outlander cropping up twice on the list.

John Wilmot, CEO of LeaseLoco, said: “The Ford Fiesta may be about to lose its title as the best-selling car in the UK, but it still retains the unenviable title as the most stolen car in Britain.

“While the Range Rover Sport, one of the most popular luxury SUVs on the market, has been targeted by sophisticated criminal gangs who have the knowledge and keyless tech to gain entry.”

Have you seen a Black Range Rover Sport reg WG66STX? Stolen from Ingatestone overnight 20 – 21st Dec. If you have seen this vehicle or have any info about where it is, please go to https://t.co/15rinOnT6A to find out how you can let us know. Quote 42/295270/21 @EPBrentwood pic.twitter.com/7kcuco0Kh3 — Essex Police SVIU (@essex_sviu) December 21, 2021

Top 10 most stolen vehicles in 2021

These figures were correct up to November 30.

Ford Fiesta Zetec - 418 cars stolen

Ford Fiesta Titanium Turbo - 351 cars stolen

Range Rover Sport HSE SDV6 - 315 cars stolen

Ford Fiesta Titanium X - 311 cars stolen

Ford Fiesta ST-2 Turbo - 300 cars stolen

Ford Fiesta ST-3 Turbo - 272 cars stolen

Ford Fiesta Titanium - 241 cars stolen

Ford Fiesta Zetec Turbo - 204 cars stolen

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic SDV6 - 174 cars stolen

BMW 520D M Sport - 131 cars stolen

Top 10 most stolen plug-in vehicles in 2021

Again, these figures were correct up to November 30.

Mitsubishi Outlander 4H PHEV CVT - 94 cars stolen

Hyundai Ioniq Premium HEV S-A - 73 cars stolen

Lexus RX 450H F Sport CVT - 70 cars stolen

Toyota Prius Hybrid - 61 cars stolen

Toyota Prius T Spirit VVT-I CVT - 55 cars stolen

Range Rover Sport HSE DYN P400E - 53 cars stolen

BMW 330E M SPORT - 52 cars stolen

Mitsubishi Outlander GX 4H PHEV - 42 cars stolen

Toyota Prius Active VVT-I CVT - 37 cars stolen

Hyundai Ioniq Premium SE HEV - 32 cars stolen

John said: “For car owners, there’s no reason not to purchase these cars just because they appear on the list. If you take the right precautions, you can avoid becoming a victim of car thieves - and that goes for any car owners.

“Always make sure your car is locked before you walk away and check that it’s locked at night. Think about upgrading the security on your car; this could include fitting an alarm, immobiliser and tracking system.

“Consider another layer of security in the form of a steering wheel lock, which also acts as an effective visual deterrent.

“And make sure you keep your vehicle keys safe; store them out of sight from windows and doors, don’t leave your car running with the keys in the ignition, and consider using a signal blocking key pouch to block radio signals from the keyless entry system.”