YORK MP Rachael Maskell has accused the Prime Minister of being reckless and putting others at risk by not imposing anti-Covid restrictions.
The York Central Labour MP was tweeting after Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced there will be no additional restrictions in England before the New Year.
The announcement came on the day official statistics revealed that York has among the highest rates of Covid cases in the country and that a person had died from the illness in the city.
She tweeted: "This is why we need Covid public health measures, 509 new cases and sadly another family left devastated by the death of another Covid19 victim in York. The PM is reckless not putting greater Covid-secure measures in place. They have in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland."
In an earlier tweet, she had said: "So the Tory Government go it alone by not putting in additional measures to provide protection against Omicron transition" and "No reason to put us all at risk ... just look at the data. Keep safe at New Year."
