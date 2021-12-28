Rail passengers should check their service is running if they travel to or from York and Yorkshire this week.

All services are reporting train crew shortages caused by Covid.

Transpennine Express has cancelled services at short notice, including services to and from Manchester Airport.

It expects the situation to continue into the New Year.

LNER has acted to protect the East Coast line from sudden cancellations.

It has cancelled several services operating between Leeds and London from now until the New Year.

But it has not scheduled any cancellations on the East Coast line and hopes that by reducing services elsewhere it will be able to run all scheduled services between London and Edinburgh.

Transpennine Express has said its tickets will be valid on LNER trains between York to Edinburgh tomorrow, Friday and for a week from Monday January 3. But they will not be valid if the trains are scheduled to continue to Inverness or Aberdeen.

Both companies say they are being hit by crew shortages because of Covid.

CrossCountry has been warning of cancellations caused by crew shortages since the start of the month,

It has reduced the number of carriages on several trains between York. Birmingham and the south west.

It is also warning that there will be strike action on its services on New Year's Eve.

Northern Trains, which is running a special timetable, is warning of cancellations at short notice and engineering work at Leeds and Manchester affecting services.