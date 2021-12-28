AN investigation has been launched after a house fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.29pm yesterday December 27) to a house in Fylingdales, Whitby after reports of a fire.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Robin Hoods Bay, Whitby and Scarborough responded to a report of a fire at a single storey residential property.
"Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down.
"The incident remains open for fire investigation to be carried out."
