AN investigation has been launched after a house fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.29pm yesterday December 27) to a house in Fylingdales, Whitby after reports of a fire.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Robin Hoods Bay, Whitby and Scarborough responded to a report of a fire at a single storey residential property.

"Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down.

"The incident remains open for fire investigation to be carried out."