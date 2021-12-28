RESIDENTS are being warned to be on their guard as scammers continue to target the vulnerable.

Humberside Police say that residents across the region, and nationally, have yet again received phone calls from people claiming to be from their bank.

The scam is where a fraudster calls a member of the public claiming to be from their bank or financial institution.

The fraudster often says that there has been ‘fraudulent activity’ detected on their account.

They may then ask for money to be transferred over the phone directly to them to ‘protect your account and money’ and ask people to give their bank details and a PIN. Sometimes they even ask for it to be physically withdrawn and then either posted or collected by ‘one of their representatives’.

A police spokesman said: "Don’t let them get away with your hard-earned money - let’s protect ourselves and our families.

"Often, these fraudsters sound professional and say all of the right words, they seem concerned for your welfare and that of your money. But they are very ruthless fraudsters and are extremely deceiving.

"They even try to get you to verify that they are who they say they are by asking you to call your bank straight away. In fact the line is not cleared and you end up speaking to the fraudster again, who can of course verify his position.

"Fraud like this can happen to anyone, but please make sure you and your family and friends are aware that this scam in re-circulating and let’s try and protect as many people as possible.

"In the first instance, NEVER give any personal information or banking details or PIN numbers to anyone, and hang up the phone.

"Only a fraudulent caller will ask you to move money into another account or withdraw and await collection from a courier.

"If you receive this type of call hang up immediately.

"If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

"Alternatively, you can call our non-emergency number 101 to report information.

"Or, if you have information regarding those responsible for fraud, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."