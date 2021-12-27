THREE vehicles were involved in a crash on a major road.
Emergency services were called out after a crash on the A1 southbound between junction 49 for Dishforth and junction 48 for Boroughbridge shortly after 2pm today (December 27).
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Ripon along with Borougbridge were mobilised to reports of a road traffic collison.
He said: "On arrival crews confirmed three vehicles had collided, all occupants were out of the vehicles and uninjured.
"Crews assisted highways with scene safety and left the incident in the hands of the police."
