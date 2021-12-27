A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a suspected gas leak.

Emergency services were called at about 10.45am today to The Haven in Selby.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said: "Crews from Selby and a Hazmat officer attended reports of a possible carbon monoxide leak inside a domestic property.

"Crews carried out a thorough inspection of the address using a gas detector but were unable to identify any build up carbon monoxide within the property. A woman occupant was taken to hospital by paramedics for a precautionary check over.

"The incident was left with the emergency gas board."