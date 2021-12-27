A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a suspected gas leak.
Emergency services were called at about 10.45am today to The Haven in Selby.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said: "Crews from Selby and a Hazmat officer attended reports of a possible carbon monoxide leak inside a domestic property.
"Crews carried out a thorough inspection of the address using a gas detector but were unable to identify any build up carbon monoxide within the property. A woman occupant was taken to hospital by paramedics for a precautionary check over.
"The incident was left with the emergency gas board."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.