POLICE have appealed for help to find a missing local man, Michael Andrew Hawkswell.
The 45-year-old was last seen on foot at about 1.35pm this afternoon on Limebar Bank Road in Marton Cum Grafton, between Boroughbridge and Great Ouseburn.
Police say they are becoming concerned for his safety.
They have appealed to anyone who may have seen him since, or who may have information about his whereabouts, to come forward.
Mr Hawksell is described as six feet tall, with brown hair and a medium build.
Immediate sightings should be reported to police via 999, with any other information repprted to 101, quoting reference 12210268230.
