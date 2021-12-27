THE first Covid figures released for three days show that, as expected, there has been a surge of cases in York.

Data released today shows that in the seven days up to December 22 – the most recent seven-day period for which figures are available - there were 2,205 cases of Covid confirmed in the city.

That was an increase of more than 1,000 – or 89 per cent – since figures were last released on Christmas Eve.

York’s Covid infection rate now stands at more than 1,000 per 100,000 of the population – meaning it is coloured dark purple on the government’s Covid infection map.

North Yorkshire’s Covid infection rate, while also rising, is now far lower than York’s at 694 cases/ 100,000.

Infection rates in the East Riding, meanwhile, stand at 671.3/ 100,000.

The figures do not specify how many of the new infections are the Omicron variant, althogh this is known to be spreading much more quickly than the earlier Delta variant.

Rising Covid infection rates are now fairly widespread across the city, with most wards coloured dark purple, indicating infection rates of more than 800/ 100,000.

Wigginton, which has seen infection rates almost quadruple - from 22 to 84 - since figures were last released, now has the city’s highest infection rate, at 1,387.7 cases/ 100,000.

Neighbouring Haxby has the lowest infection rate, though even there cases have more than doubled, from 20 to 41, since figures were last released - giving an infection rate of 717.3/ 100,000.

The latest map showing Covid infection rates in York - with most of the city now dark purple

Nationally, a further 98,515 tested positive for Covid yeasterday, giving a figure of 763, 295 cases in the last seven days - and increase of 30 per cent on the previous seven days.

A further 143 people died across the country, meaning that there have been 742 Covid-related deaths in the last seven days.

The good news is that this was actually 44 (or 5.6 per cent ) down on the previous seven days.

Health secretary Sajid Javid confirmed this afternoon that, despite the rise in cases, there would be no further Covid restrictions in England before the New Year.

But people should 'remain cautious' and celebrate outside on New Year's Eve if possible, he said.

He added that 90 per cent of Covid cases across England were now the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Covid admissions to hospital are rising - but 'not precipitately so', according to a group representing NHS trusts in England.

Health bosses add, however, that even though there have been no reports of large numbers of patients requiring ventilators like during the last winter peak, it was 'still far too early' to dismiss concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Staff absences are creating such pressure that 'even relatively small numbers of extra Covid cases may bring difficult decisions on prioritisation and staff redeployment', according to NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson.