THERE will be NO new Covid restrictions announced for England today, The Press understands.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was being briefed today on the latest Covid data by chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.

But the Press Association news agency has told The Press that no announcement on further restrictions to halt the spread of the Omicron variant is expected to come out of the meeting - potentially leaving England at odds with other parts of the UK, where post-Christmas restrictions have been deployed.

Conservative MPs have urged caution in going beyond Plan B in England, with veteran Tory Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown calling for a "wait-and-see" approach to the impact of infections on hospital admissions.

The latest UK infection data currently in the public domain dates back to Christmas Eve, when more than 122,000 people tested positive in the previous 24 hours, while hospital data on the Government dashboard has not been updated since December 20.

Fresh infection figures covering Christmas and Boxing Day are expected to be announced later this afternoon.

But in a separate development today, NHS staff reported that at vaccination sites across England - including some here in York - hundreds of thousands of life-saving ‘jingle jab’ vaccinations had been given over Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day.

There were more than 12,000 reported jabs given on Christmas Day alone under the NHS Covid vaccination programme, including more than 10,000 top-up doses, and 24,078 on Boxing Day, including 20,278 top-ups.

Taken with new figures from Christmas Eve, a total of 214,000 doses were reported over the three days, including 184,445 boosters.

The news that there will be no fresh Covid restrictions in England comes as curbs on hospitality and large events were brought in for people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - with the Scottish Government ordering nightclubs to be shuttered from Monday while hospitality businesses will need to return to offering only table service if serving alcohol.

England is currently under the UK Government's Plan B rulebook, with guidance to work from home, mask wearing in shops and other public settings, and Covid passes to gain entry to large events.

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson said it was not yet known how Christmas mixing among younger and older people, many of whom have had a booster vaccination, would impact on hospital demand.

He told Times Radio: "I think we're all looking at the data really, really carefully.

"The bit that we just simply don't know yet is that most of the Covid-19 admissions tend to be in people who are younger ... So what we're really waiting to see is exactly what is going to happen over the next few days, stroke week, particularly because we know there was a lot of intergenerational mixing at Christmas."

Mr Hopson said the numbers of people in hospital with coronavirus was "definitely starting to increase" and that the country needed to be "ready to bring in tighter protections in terms of restrictions on social contact" if admissions continued to rise.