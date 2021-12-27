Selby Abbey says it will remain open to all visitors daily throughout the New Year period from 10.00am to 4.00pm each day
It has also released full details of services over the New Year.
These are:
- Thursday December 30: Holy Communion, 10.00am
- Saturday January 1: Holy Communion, 10.00am
- Sunday January 2: Holy Communion (BCP) 8.00am, Sung Eucharist 10.00am, Choral Evensong 6.30pm - with ‘Caelestis’, a visiting choir from York
- Monday January 3: Holy Communion, 12 noon
- Thursday January 6: Holy Communion, 10.00am
Face coverings are required in the Abbey unless exempt, the rows of seats have been spaced further apart and, for services where larger numbers are expected, more seats will be placed around the Abbey to avoid close contact.
The planned services will be reviewed in line with any new regulations, guidelines or developments – for up to date information, visit the Abbey website
