Better late than never.

That's the message to motorists from North Yorkshire Police this winter.

Police say poor light, dark evenings, and wet, foggy or icy conditions can make roads particularly hazardous at this time of year.

They say there's one simple golden rule to driving safely in the depths of winter.

"It doesn't matter if you’re late! On treacherous roads, it is literally a case of better late than never," a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

"Always drive-to-arrive by taking extreme care even if roads have been gritted - you just never know what lies round the next corner.

"The same applies to the distance you drive behind another vehicle. Drive as if you were on an untreated road and leave a generous space between you and the car in front. This gives you as much time as possible to react to any unforeseen events on the road ahead."

To help ensure you arrive safely, police have issued a series of tips for specific road conditions:

Wet weather

In wet weather, stopping distances will be at least double those required for stopping on dry roads, because your tyres have less grip on the road. Always drive slowly and with extra care. If conditions are particularly bad, only set off if your journey is necessary.

Winter

When driving in wintry conditions, motorists should take extra care and ensure they keep their vehicle well maintained.

"If the roads are snowy or icy, then the first thing you need to consider is whether your journey really is necessary. And if it isn't essential, then don't go - simple as that," the spokesperson said

"If you are taking to the roads when ice and snow are likely, then begin by ensuring your car is up to the job."

Fog

If you’re driving in foggy conditions, visibility will be poor. Sometimes, you might only be able to see a few metres ahead.

Use headlights, wipers and demisters, and fog lights when you need to.

Only drive as fast as conditions allow, slow down so you can stop in the distance you can see clearly, and check your mirrors before you slow down.