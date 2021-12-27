New Year's Eve could be the mildest on record, with temperatures in some areas of the country as high as 15C, the Met Office has said.

The previous New Year's Eve record of 14.8C (58.64F) was set in 2011. However, this year could see that level matched, or even surpassed in some parts of the UK.

Met Office Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "The record is 14.8C on New Year's Eve and that was in 2011, temperatures look like they'll be 14 to 15C (57.2-59F) so it is possible that temperatures could be that value," he said.

York won't enjoy quite such a warm New Year's Eve.

The weather will be hazy, and temperatures in the city will rise to a high of 12 degrees mid afternoon, the Met Office forecasts - though even that is well above the seasonal average for the time of year.

Met Office forecast showing the expected temperatures in York on New Year's Eve

Temperatures on New Year's day, when there will be some sun, will be even higher in York - rising to as high as 13C in the early afternoon.

Mr Dewhurst said the weather throughout the week will be 'on the mild side', adding: "We're going to see across the whole of the country, through the rest of this week, temperatures that are above average for this time of year.

"The average temperature in the UK around this time of year should be around 7-8C (44.6-46.4F).

"Going forward, we're looking at highs of around 12-14C (53.6-57.2F), possibly locally 15C in one or two spots, so it's going to be well above average."

It comes after parts of the UK had a white Christmas, with snowfall in Yorkshire and Scotland.

Mr Dewhurst said the weather was being driven by low pressure systems moving across the Atlantic and bringing in the milder air and wet weather.