A hundred cats from across Yorkshire have been found new homes in the last year, thanks to charity Cats Protection's homing centres in York and in Gildersome, Leeds.

They included Jonny, who came into Cats Protection’s York adoption centre because his previous owner couldn't afford to look after him.

He was suffering from one of the worst flea allergies the centre had seen on a cat, with open sores over much of his body and every part of him crawling in fleas.

"He was still the friendliest little chap, even though he must have been in considerable pain and discomfort," a staff member at the adoption centre said.

"Once he had received the necessary treatment and been cleared for homing, he was soon adopted. His new family are thrilled with him and say he has settled in perfectly."

Mike Elliott, Cats Protection’s Director of Field Operations, said: “It’s always so rewarding to see a cat go to a new home.

"Cats come to us in a variety of conditions and for many different reasons. However long their stay with us, we provide them with the best possible care until a suitable loving home is found for them, helping to create lifelong companion animal bonds between cats and people.”

The charity is helped financially by the People’s Postcode Lottery. Players have helped raise more than £3.5 million for Cats Protection since 2018.

"We’re incredibly grateful to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for their support, which helps us care for cats like Jonny until they are adopted," Mr Elliott said.