DID Santa bring your children some tech for Christmas? A smartphone, maybe, or tablet?
Then North Yorkshire Police have issued some advice to help you make sure they can use it safely.
"We've put together some top tips," a police spokesperson said. "We hope this is helpful."
- Set parental controls on your broadband – your provider will be able to help you do this
- For smartphones, check parental controls are also set up on the mobile network
- Use the device setting which will mean they can only download age appropriate apps and games
- Disable location services so they don’t accidentally share their location with others
- Download age-appropriate apps you’re happy for your child to use – more on this can be found on the Internet Matters website
- Set up password control or disable in-app purchasing so big bills don’t get run up unintentionally
- Speak to your children about how to keep safe online and ensure they know they can talk to you about anything which concerns them
- If your child is using social networking apps, check their profile and privacy settings to make sure they’re not sharing personal or private information with people they don’t know.
Internet Matters has a host of helpful information for parents so it’s well worth a look.
Get Safe Online is also a brilliant resource for information and advice, with lots of helpful tips and guides, police say.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment