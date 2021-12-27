MORE than 1.5 million vaccine slots are still available to be booked between now and January 3, NHS bosses say, as the drive to get jabs in arms continues.
NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis has called on people to get boosted in time for New Year.
Prof Powis said: “The evidence is clear that two covid jabs is not enough, and with the Omicron variant, there is no time to delay getting your booster.
“Staff and volunteers up and down the country are working incredibly hard to make sure that anyone who wants to get boosted between now and the new year can do, so start 2022 by protecting yourself, your friends and family and book your jab today.”
Anyone eligible for a first, second or booster jab can book a convenient appointment online this week through the NHS national booking service to guarantee their boost of protection.
However people cannot get vaccinated within 28 days of having had the virus.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.