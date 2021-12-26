OFFICERS have remembered a York policeman who died 28 years ago today.
Police Constable Richard Ellerker collapsed and died of heart failure aged 42 years old on Boxing Day 1993.
PC Ellerker was on foot patrol in York when he suffered injuries after arresting a drunk and violent man.
North Yorkshire Police say they will always remember him.
PC Ellerker’s North Yorkshire Police roll of honour citation states: “While on foot patrol in York, he arrested a drunk and violent male. Sustaining injuries, a short while later he collapsed and died of a heart attack.”
