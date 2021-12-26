A DISCO in York was called off last night due to staff sickness and availability.
The Crescent community venue, off Blossom Street, tweeted that it was very sorry to say it was going to have to cancel a planned community disco.
"We'll try and get another one sorted asap," it said.
"Anyone who has bought a ticket will be emailed and refunded soon.
"In the meantime we hope you all had a lovely Christmas!"
Another event at the Crescent this evening, (Tuesday) involving four of York’s 'best young bands getting together for a Christmas jam' - Pennine Suite, Pavilion, Trueman & The Indoor League + Honeytrap - has also been postponed.
The venue said that, unfortunately, two of the acts for the show were ill.
