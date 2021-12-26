A YORK pub which had to close suddenly before Christmas after its management team were told to self-isolate has reopened today - but another remains shut.

The Cross Keys in Goodramgate had promised it would open its doors to customers again on Boxing Day and kept its word this afternoon - but a member of staff said it was serving drinks only.

The Fox & Roman on Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses, posted on its Facebook page before Christmas that, unfortunately, it had had to temporarily close after members of its team were instructed to self-isolate, and it looked forward to welcoming customers back once it had confirmation that the team was negative.

The pub remained closed and in darkness today, despite a sign outside advertising: 'A cheery and bright Boxing Day, 3 courses, £29.95, book now. Peace of mind Christmas deposit promise.'

No one was answering the phone and there was no update on its Facebook page as to when it would be reopening.