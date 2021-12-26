A POLICE helicopter and drone have been called in to help in an urgent search for a 65-year-old man who went for a Boxing Day walk and failed to return home.

North Yorkshire Police said it was urgently appealing for information to help locate the vulnerable man, Andrew Iredale, who has been reported missing in the Commondale area, on the North York Moors near Whitby.

It said concerns were raised about his welfare at 12.42pm today after he had failed to return home from a walk on the moors.

"His family said he was last seen at around 11am and they do not believe he has a coat with him," said a spokesperson.

"He was dressed in a padded blue checked shirt which is not waterproof, green trousers, brown leather chain saw boots and a light sun hat.

"Andrew is described a white, 5ft 6in tall, with a slim athletic build and grey facial hair. He sometimes wears glasses.

"As well as officers on the ground, the search is being assisted by Cleveland Mountain Rescue Volunteers, a police drone and a police helicopter which is having to fly low due to the overcast conditions and approaching darkness.

"Searches are concentrating around his home in Commondale, but also further afield including Dandy, Scaling Dam Reservoir and Lockwood Beck Reservoir with assistance from Cleveland Police."

Anyone who has seen a man matching Andrew’s description in the Commondale area today should phone 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. You can also make a report on via the website www.northyorkshire.police.uk. Please quote reference NYP-26122021-0117 when providing information.