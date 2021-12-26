A MASSIVE search for a missing man on the North York Moors has ended with him being found safe and well.
A police helicopter and drone were called in this afternoon to help in an urgent search for Andrew Iredale, 65, of Commondale, near Whitby, who went for a Boxing Day walk and failed to return home.
He was found safe and well on a riverside path between his home and Danby at 5.35pm by the Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team.
