A NEW restaurant has opened in a stunning riverside location near York.

Bosun's is situated close to the River Ouse at The Boatyard in Ferry Lane, Bishopthorpe, just downstream of the city and of Bishopthorpe Palace, home of the Archbishop of York.

Diners indoors and on the terrace outside enjoy stunning views of the river.

Bosun's is situated at the centre of The Boatyard, owned by two Bishopthorpe families, and it offers a brunch and evening menu.

It is also offering people a chance to celebrate New Year’s Eve, with champagne and canapes, against a backdrop of live music by pianist and guitarist Andy Clark. a 5-course tasting menu and a spectacular firework display.

The restaurant is built on a stilted, concrete platform to try to keep it above flood levels.

Plans top open it have taken a very long time to come to fruition. The Press reported in 2012 how a former restaurant on the site had closed after being hit by severe flooding from the river in 2000 but could finally return as part of a plan to rejuvenate the area.

Peter Mandy, owner of York Marine, which operated a campsite and boat hire business from the site, was said to be seeking an occupier for an 180-seater restaurant before building it.

The previous restaurant, most recently a Chinese restaurant, had closed down after the floods, and during its history it had also been an Italian eatery run by Silvano Scanu, of Silvano’s restaurants.

Mr Mandy said then it was going to be a 'lovely restaurant... mostly a destination for people from the city and the community to use.'

In 2009, The Press reported on a planning application for a redevelopment of the site, including the restaurant.

In a statement submitted with the application, the developers said the refurbishment could help lure more visitors to the area, and many people would be persuaded to reach the site from the centre of York by boat.

Notices posted around the site currently state that an application had been made by York Marine Services to City of York Council for a premises licence for Bosun's, seeking to open from 9am to 11.30pm seven days a week and to supply alcohol from noon to 11pm, seven days a week, with representations to be made by November 18.

*For information, phone 01904 704442 or email enquiries@bosunsrestaurant.co.uk.