SCORES of properties in York have been hit today by a power cut.
Northern Powergrid said electricity supplies had been lost for 70 homes and businesses in the Holgate area at 11.27am because of an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.
It said staff were working hard to restore power as quickly as possible, and it estimated supplies would be back on by 2.30pm.
